Taking BRT row’s trees

IF he had things his way, Alfredo Veloso would like the trees that stand on the sidewalks of N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City to stay.

Veloso, who rents a small space for his gaff shop along the road in Barangay Mambaling, said the three narra trees near his place provides him with shade, especially during the summer.

He may lose that shade when the P10-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be implemented, something that’s about to happen soon.

Trees along N. Bacalso Ave. are among the 2,166 trees along the BRT route from Barangay Talamban to Barangay Bulacao that will be affected once the project gets underway.

“Mas nindot gyod ug naa’y kahoy kay medyo makuhaan ang ka-init pero kay project man sa government, follow lang gyud ta (It’s better to keep the trees because they protect us from the heat, but since this is a government project, we’ll just have to follow),” he told SunStar Cebu.

Aside from the trees, Veloso also worries that he might no longer get to keep his shop in the same location.

“Ang luyo sa among shop kay balay na sa tag-iya sa yuta nga among gi-abangan, so kung mo atras mi, wala nay lugar pero agad ra gyod mi sa syudad. Na-consult na mi ani sa una unya wa ra man sad mi problema (Behind the shop is the house of the lot owner, from whom we rent this place. There’s no more space for us to move back, but we’ll just have to abide by the City’s call. We were consulted about this before, and it’s no problem),” he said.

His shop is also among the structures that will be removed once construction of the project will start. When SunStar Cebu visited him last Friday, markings had already been left on the wall of his shop, which means that it will be part of the structures government will acquire to pave the way for the project.

Bulacao Barangay Captain Rodrigo Jabellana shared Veloso’s fondness for the trees, saying these are needed along the roads.

“Mas maayo gyud nga duna gihapo’y mga kahoy kilid sa dalan (It would be better to keep the streets tree-lined),” he said, adding that he hopes that after the road is widened, trees will be planted again along the sidewalk.

How many can be saved?

In Bulacao alone, Jabellana said, most of the trees had been planted some 10 years ago.

In an earlier interview, Marc Canton of the Movement for a Livable Cebu (MLC) said it would be better for the City to earth-ball the trees, rather than cut them down.

Earth-balling refers to the practice of transferring trees by carefully digging around its roots and lifting it, along with some of its soil. The soil then has to be wrapped in burlap and treated with nutrients, and the entire tree moved to a previously prepared site. Not all trees survive the process, and younger trees stand a better chance of doing so.

Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) chief Nida Cabrera said an inventory of trees is still ongoing.

Although they already marked the trees that will be affected, the inventory will also determine if there are trees that are healthy, which the CENRO can recommend for earth-balling.

Results of the inventory will be presented during a public hearing set on May 17.

Lawyer Rafael Christopher Yap, BRT project manager, said he hopes to get suggestions to alleviate the mass transportation project’s effects on the trees.

The 2,166 trees that stand to be affected include Indian trees, narra, mahogany, caimito, kamatchiles, talisay, Indian rubber, ipil-ipil, jackfruit and gmelina, among others.