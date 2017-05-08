Additional cops fielded to secure town

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño ordered his personnel to secure Bantayan to prevent any trouble, after Ian Christopher Escario sat as the town’s new mayor yesterday.

Escario replaced Arthur Despi, who was disqualified by the Commission on Elections. Supt. Jaime Quiocho, Cebu Provincial Police Office’s Police Community Relations chief, said they will send additional officers.

“We are ready to send troops there to augment the police force in Bantayan and to ensure that there will be peace and security in that place,” Quiocho said.