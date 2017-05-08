Additional cops fielded to secure town | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Additional cops fielded to secure town

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Additional cops fielded to secure town

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño ordered his personnel to secure Bantayan to prevent any trouble, after Ian Christopher Escario sat as the town’s new mayor yesterday.

Escario replaced Arthur Despi, who was disqualified by the Commission on Elections. Supt. Jaime Quiocho, Cebu Provincial Police Office’s Police Community Relations chief, said they will send additional officers.

“We are ready to send troops there to augment the police force in Bantayan and to ensure that there will be peace and security in that place,” Quiocho said.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments