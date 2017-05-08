Alegado submits preferences

CONSOLACION Mayor Teresa Alegado visited the office of Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño yesterday morning, submitting a list of three police officials that she would like to replace Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales as the town’s police chief.

Alegado did not reveal the names of the officials, but Taliño said in a separate interview that he did not receive a list.

The mayor said she has nothing personal against Gonzales. She denied she got mad at him after the police caught the town’s market administrator in an entrapment last March.

“Ang ako ra gyong gikasuk-an niya kana ra gyong sugal. Pangutan-a siya kon mitawag ba ko niya, nangutana ba ko niya. Wala. In fact gani naluoy ko atong ilang gi-entrap kay wala na man toy panginabuhian ron kay gitaktak man nako (I am only angry about the gambling. Ask him if I called him, or bugged him. I did not. In fact, I pity the one they entrapped since the person lost a job since I fired him),” Alegado said.