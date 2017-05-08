Authorities ask: With animals no longer at zoo, what’s next?

FOLLOWING the departure of close to 80 animals from the Cebu City Zoo from Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella is asking the City Government to work on the post-closure plan of the facility.

Last Saturday, 77 animals were transported to their new home at the Dreamland Nature and Adventure Park in the Municipality of Amlan, Negros Oriental.

The transfer is part of a wildlife load agreement between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Amlan Municipality, after the former saw that the city zoo was no longer sustainable for the animals.

Labella, in an interview, said a proper closure plan supervised by the environmental office must be implemented.

Should the City wish to open another zoo, he recommended having the animals put in simulated habitats instead of cages.

“I think the zoo we had was too small. I hope the administration will not abandon the plan to really look for a zoo that’s suitable to the living conditions of the animals,” Labella said.

He suggested that the City Government consider building not only a zoo, but a zoological and botanical garden in one of the 30 mountain barangays in the city.

“Maybe we can look forward to acquiring another zoo. I, for one, can ask for donations from other countries for animals. If we can have a new place, I will also help,” Labella said.

City zoo administrator Dr. Alice Utlang said that it’s better for the City to not operate a zoo if it can’t sustain the animals’ needs.

She said that wildlife should be allowed to thrive naturally.

Despite the absence of the animals, Utlang said the zoo will remain open to the public until the City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government will formally turnover the lot occupied by the facility.

She said the Province is planning to convert the area into a botanical and zoological garden.