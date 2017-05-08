Bohol cops to file raps against pusher today

THE Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) will file drug charges against the allegedly high-value target who was arrested with P18 million worth of shabu in Clarin, Bohol last Saturday morning.

Teofilo "Tamjun" Tampus, 47, was arrested during a buy-bust in Clarin, while his son, Jonathan, and the latter's girlfriend Geraldine Betinol were caught first during a checkpoint in Loon town, Bohol last Friday with P500,00 worth of drugs.

The buy-bust was led by Supt. Insp. Fernando Peroramas, Clarin Police Station chief, and Senior Insp. Ricardo Tero of the Regional Special Operations Group 7. It was reportedly the biggest drug haul in the province.

Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad, BPPO director, said that police will investigate Tampus' source, who reportedly got his drug supply in the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City.

"Those information will still be validated," Natividad said.

The confiscation of the three kilos of suspected shabu surprised the town’s officials.

The police force had applied for a search warrant against Tampus, a drug surrenderer, but since the warrant had yet to be released by the court, police decided to conduct the buy-bust instead.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño congratulated the Bohol police for the haul, and made a clarification on the value of the confiscated drugs.

"Congratulations to the PNP who worked hard for that accomplishment. It’s not worth P45 million, that's too high. I think 3 kilos of shabu is worth more or less P18 million," he said.

Teofilo, Jonathan and Betinol will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.