Bzzzzz: Bar topnotchchers eyed to fight BDO

WHEN Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced Friday he had offered USC and Silliman U bar topnotchers to join the mayor’s management team (MMT), he said it would expose them to “management issues of the city government.”

He talked about “a special discipline on how to analyze a problem and how to break it out and how to document it and how to make changes.”

On Saturday, in a Facebook post, Tomas was more specific: he’d tap the 2016 bar exam stars in the city’s lawsuits against BDO, whose applications for renewal of the business permit of its branches in the city have been denied.

His come-on, on top of the earlier lure of a P50,000 signing bonus: “Nowhere else will you get the opportunity to start your law career fighting one of the biggest banks in the country.”

Tomas lineup

Mayor Tomas also has a suggested lineup for the opposition (Team Rama?) in 2019. Not his business but it must be his way to tease his political rivals.

Look who’s the bet for vice mayor and where Mike Rama lands.

Calida, De Lima

Did Sen. Leila de Lima, now in jail, ever accept the dare of Solicitor General Jose Calida in December last year that if de Lima’s bar grade in criminal law was higher than his, he’d resign?

Probably she never did as Calida got 100% in criminal law in the 1974 exams and she must have a lower grade in that subject.

But then de Lima placed #8 in the 1985 bar although her overall grade has still to be publicized. And her nemesis President Duterte didn’t land in the Top 10, the only lawyer president who didn’t.

Human rights? ‘very good’

Could the International Criminal Court prosecute President Duterte for crime against humanity if Filipinos, at least per Social Weather Station poll, rate his drug war “excellent” and human rights record “very good”?

Only in the Visayas and Balance Luzon did his rating on trust dip, as of the March survey.

