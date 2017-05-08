City wants to arm bry. chiefs

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing wants the 27 barangay captains in the city to be armed, following the death of Mantuyong Barangay Capt. Antonino Maquilan last week.

The City Government is in the process of securing the requirements and permits for the re-issuance of firearms that the City earlier bought for the village leaders.

Quisumbing said the firearms are still at the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) because the registration of the guns already expired.

“I think they should be armed…As a matter of fact, we want to make sure that the firearms of the barangay captains are restored. We are just making sure that it is done with updated licenses and permits at all times, which is why, right now, they (guns) are still with the MCPO and we hope that once we are able to secure the necessary paperwork and permits we can immediately reissue (these to the village leaders),” said Quisumbing.

Maquilan was shot in the leg by two unknown assailants on a motorcycle last Wednesday, May 3, near his eatery along B. Ceniza St. in Mantuyong.

The barangay captain, who was an amputee, was immediately brought to the hospital, but he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest.

The MCPO is now looking at several suspects.

“There are already some names and possible angles that have floated. Of course, you will understand that they cannot reveal at this time any of the personalities involved. However, it’s my understanding that the investigation is underway,” said Quisumbing.

He said the suspects are still in Cebu.

Last year, former mayor and now congressman Jonas Cortes purchased at least one firearm per barangay, according to Quisumbing.

When the new administration took over City Hall last year, there was an advisory from the police to surrender the firearms after their registration expired.

The mayor and Department of General Services head Marivic Cabigas, the chief custodian of the firearms, have to secure a license to own and possess firearm (Ltopf).

Quisumbing already has an Ltopf, while Cabigas is in the process of securing one.

Once they get Ltopf, they will then be able to get the permit for the guns and release them to the barangay officials, Quisumbing said.