Despi's legal deals as mayor valid

THE disqualification of Mayor Arthur Despi of Bantayan, Cebu has no effect on his transactions in the municipality because he was a “de jure” officer.

This was clarified by Director Rene Burdeos of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Central Visayas amid concerns by the townsfolk, especially on the validity of annual budget, supplemental budgets, ordinances, resolutions and orders.

Burdeos said that if Despi signed documents and worked in accordance with the law, these are deemed valid because he was proclaimed by the municipal board of canvassers and took his oath after the elections.

Meanwhile, Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano told SunStar Cebu that the rule on succession will not apply in this case because Despi's certificate of candidacy was invalidated by the Comelec before the May 13, 2016 elections.

Ian Christopher Escario, who will replace Despi, said he will automatically become the mayor once the poll body proclaims him and will administer his oath of office at 10 a.m. today.

Escario said Despi was his consultant at the municipal government when he was the mayor.

Despi had reportedly used a barangay captain as his dummy candidate for mayor until December 2015. He resigned as Escario's consultant three days before he substituted the barangay captain using the nomination of Abag Promdi Party.

However, Promdi Secretary General Oscar Canton complained that he never endorsed Despi as the candidate for mayor.

Escario said that the Comelec gave credence to Despi's admission that he had the nomination notarized without Canton's presence.