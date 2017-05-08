Duterte appoints Osmeña as chief of LTFRB 6

FORMER Cebu City Councilor Richard "Richie" Z. Osmeña was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Region 6 last March 31.

Osmeña said that he took his oath of office only last May 5 because his appointment papers passed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and LTFRB in Manila as a matter of procedure.

Osmeña is the bother-in-law of Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (Regions 6, 7 and 8) Michael Lloyd Dino.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra accompanied Osmeña in taking his oath in Bacolod City.

The former Cebu City councilor said that he will focus on carrying the order of Duterte and Delgra to clean the LTFRB 6 of corruption and to improve its services.

Osmeña said vowed to run after the colorum public transport in Bacolod City, Roxas City and other areas in Region 6 (Eastern Visayas).

In Cebu, only 31 units of Grab and Uber transport are legal, and all the rest are operating as colorum.

Osmeña said that he will see to it that all the public transports in Region 6 have franchises with LTFRB.

He said it is dangerous to hire a colorum vehicle because when accident happens, the victim can’t avail himself of insurance benefits.