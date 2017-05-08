Farmer ‘spots’ 2 Abu Sayyafs

THE last two remaining Abu Sayyaf members were reportedly sighted by local police in San Isidro, Bohol, which is two hours from Inabanga where they were last seen.

According to the San Isidro Police, a farmer spotted Abu Asis and Abu Ubayda around 7 a.m. yesterday.

One of the two bandits winked at the farmer who paled in fear and scrambled to report their presence to the military and the police.

“They were sighted in the mountainous area of San Isidro. They’re hidden in thick jungle and our troops are already hunting them down,” said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Director Felipe Natividad.

In a related development, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 visited the BPPO in Camp Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City as part of their investigation to find out if foul play was involved in the death of Saad Samad Kiram, alias Abu Saad, in Barangay Lourdes, Cortes last week.

CHR 7 Bohol Provincial Chief Alfonso Bayocot Jr. asked for a copy of the official police report on the post-mortem examination, Soco (Scene of the Crime Operation) report and final investigation on Saad’s death.

No response

“We have to look deeper into the circumstances on how he was killed because they say that it was dark and that he ran to escape but why was there a gunshot wound in his forehead? Our forensics experts will be the ones to check the trajectory of the bullet and his other injuries,” Bayocot said.

Bayocot said he sent the request-letters last Friday yet, but the BPPO has not yet to respond.

“They have to answer and give the documents because we can issue a subpoena to them if they won’t release the data crucial for the investigation,” he said.

The team is expected to visit the encounter sites to interview possible witnesses to shed light on what happened that dawn when Kiram was being transported to the Bohol District Jail from Camp Dagohoy.

Kiram had complained of suffering from loose bowel movement and begged to answer the call of nature when he allegedly tried to escape around 2 a.m. last Thursday.

The CHR 7 will also include in the investigation the case on the Petalco couple, who were allegedly caught in the crossfire between the government troops and the bandits during their encounter in Barangay Napo, Inabanga last April 11.

“It will be up to our legal team to come up with the conclusion of our investigation if there really was a foul play on the Kiram’s death,” Bayocot said.