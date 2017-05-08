Lim Jr. seeks court permission to leave the country

DAVID Lim Jr. wants to travel abroad along with his family for a weeklong cruise in the US and Canada.

Lim, through his lawyers Gilbert Viloria and Conrado Sarmiento, Jr., asked Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 9 Judge Alexander Acosta to allow him to leave the country between May 26 and June 2, 2017.

The Lims already booked a cruise from Alaska in the US to Vancouver in Canada with the Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Lim wants to “travel and spend time with his family in these difficult times when he is facing unwarranted accusations, denunciations and even bullying,” the pleading read.

He is facing criminal cases for shooting and wounding nurse Ephraim Nuñal last March 19. The incident went viral after it was caught on a car’s dashboard camera.

Lim is out on bail (P24,000 for the frustrated homicide case and P120,000 for illegal possession of ammunition case).

RTC Branch 5 Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya is trying Lim’s frustrated homicide case while Judge Acosta is handling the possession of illegal ammunition case.

In the pleading, Lim’s lawyers said the accused may be allowed to travel abroad since he is not a threat to national security, public safety, or public health. He also doesn’t have a hold departure order against him. He is also not a flight risk.

Judge Acosta directed the prosecution to comment on Lim’s motion to travel abroad.