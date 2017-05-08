No marine protest yet on mv Fortuner

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) 7 and the Coast Guard District Cebu of the Philippine Coast Guard are waiting for the submission of “marine protest” on the vessel, Mv Fortuner.

Under the law, the management of Mv Fortuner, which sank near Talisay City the other day, is required to submit the marine protest to determine what happened during the incident.

Lawyer Jose Cabatingan of Marina 7 and Commander Dionilet Ampil of Coast Guard District said the Mv Fortuner management has yet to submit the marine protest, which will be the basis for the investigation of the sinking.

Ampil said the Coast Guard has sent a team to prevent any oil spill in the area and impose preventive measures to prevent a similar incident. So far, there was no oil spill yet.

Ampil said they will also help the vessel management in salvaging Mv Fortuner, which sank in the seawater estimated to be 90 feet deep.

The location of Mv Fortuner is near the area where the vessel St. Thomas Aquinas of 2Go Shipping Lines sank when it collided with Mv Sulpicio Express Siete nearly four years ago.