Osmeña visits China to discuss possible agreement with Chengdu

THE City of Chengdu in China wants a sister-city agreement with the Cebu City Government.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña left the city yesterday to visit Chengdu and to discuss the possible sister-city ties between the two local government units (LGU).

Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña said that the mayor was invited by deputy mayor of Chengdu, who recently visited Cebu City, so they could start discussing the agreement.

“He will be there until Thursday for a series of meetings and discussions. The deputy mayor wanted Tommy to stay for long but he chose to be back by Thursday,” Margot told reporters.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Nagiel Bañacia accompanied Osmeña on the trip.

Since Osmeña is not in the country, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella assumed as acting mayor of the city while Councilor Dave Tumulak assumed as acting vice mayor.



While this developed, the City of Haarlemmermeer in Netherlands and Cebu City are set to celebrate their 25th year of being sister cities next month.

Lawyer Marie Velle Abella, chief of the Human Resource Department Office, who was among those who recently visited Haarlemmermeer, said the foreign local government has sought their recommendations on what aspects they can be of help to Cebu City.

Abella, along with Bañacia, served as the advance party of the City to Haarlemmermeer and discussed with their counterparts there the activities for the anniversary of the sister-city agreement of the two LGUs.

“They really wanted to give assistance to the City but right now, I can’t disclose it yet because we are still in the discussion stage,” Abella told reporters.

She said one of the assistance that Haarlemmermeer wants to extend to the City is the upgrading of its emergency response system.

For her part, Margot said Haarlemmermeer has been the most active sister-city of Cebu City that has helped in the aspect of emergency response, health and firefighting, among others.

Osmeña, Margot, Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella and other officials will fly to Haarlemmermeer for the celebration on June 12.

Margot said 10 kids from the Cebu City Dance Sports team will join them to perform during one of the activities there.