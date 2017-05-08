Palace cautions public amid blasts

MALACAÑANG yesterday urged the public to remain alert and report to authorities suspicious activities in light of the Quiapo explosions that happened on Saturday evening.

"We are saddened by the loss of lives brought by [the Saturday] night explosions in Quiapo. We likewise wish for the immediate recovery of those who were wounded," Malacañang spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement said.

"While investigation is now ongoing, we ask the public to remain alert and immediately report to authorities any suspicious activity or movement," Abella added.

The Palace has also warned the public from spreading news that may alarm the public.

"Also, we urge our people to refrain from forwarding news from unverified sources that may cause undue alarm or panic."

The explosions in Quiapo that occurred two hours apart last Saturday evening have claimed two lives and injured six.

The first explosion hit the office of the Shia Group located in Norzagaray St. corner Elizondo St., near the Manila Golden Mosque at around 6 p.m while the second one happened at around 8:30, just near the site of the first explosion.

National Capital Region Police Office Chief Oscar Albayalde earlier dismissed speculations that the incidents are terrorist-related.

Last April 28, a pipe bomb exploded near the Tower Lodging House in Quezon Boulevard near Quiapo church, injuring at least 14 people.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde said they have ruled out the possibility that the two explosions were staged by terror groups.

He said investigators were looking into personal quarrel as possible motive behind the blasts.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director Joel Coronel said the blast must be intended for a certain individual.

"Based on our initial investigation, the explosion was intended for a specific target, a specific person whose identity we will not reveal yet," he said.

Police said those behind the twin blast may have used a two-way radio to detonate the explosives.