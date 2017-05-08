Pic donates P4.5-M school bldg. to stec | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Pic donates P4.5-M school bldg. to stec

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Pic donates P4.5-M school bldg. to stec

Monday, May 08, 2017

THE Philippine Iino Corp. (PIC) turned over a P4.5-million one-story building to the Science and Technology Education Center (STEC) Performing Arts Center in a ceremony last March 24.

PIC is located in Mactan Economic Zone II in Lapu-Lapu City.

The ceremony, which was held at the STEC’s ground in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City was attended by Koji Iino, PIC chairperson; Sokichi Kimpara, PIC president; Dr. Marilyn S. Andales, schools division superintendent of the Department of Education in Lapu-Lapu; Acting Mayor Marcial Ycong; PIC directors and managers; GPTA officials; and STEC students and faculty members.

The facility will help the school’s goal of improving the quality of education.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments