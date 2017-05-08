Pic donates P4.5-M school bldg. to stec

THE Philippine Iino Corp. (PIC) turned over a P4.5-million one-story building to the Science and Technology Education Center (STEC) Performing Arts Center in a ceremony last March 24.

PIC is located in Mactan Economic Zone II in Lapu-Lapu City.

The ceremony, which was held at the STEC’s ground in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City was attended by Koji Iino, PIC chairperson; Sokichi Kimpara, PIC president; Dr. Marilyn S. Andales, schools division superintendent of the Department of Education in Lapu-Lapu; Acting Mayor Marcial Ycong; PIC directors and managers; GPTA officials; and STEC students and faculty members.

The facility will help the school’s goal of improving the quality of education.