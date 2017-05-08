Rerouting for today’s activities

AS Mandaue City celebrates the feast of Saint Joseph today, fiesta goers are advised to take note of the few roads that will be closed.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) will close the roads near the National Shrine of Saint Joseph and City Hall starting 6 a.m. up to 2 a.m. tomorrow. Glenn Antigua, chief for operations of Team, said the church and City Hall grounds are where the people will gather during fiesta. A portion of A. Del Rosario St. will be closed to public utility vehicles, starting the corner of B. Ceniza St.

“Naa’y portion sirado sya. Ang makasud lang ang private (A part of A. Del Rosario will be closed, but the private vehicles can still pass),” said Antigua.

However, private vehicles can no longer pass through the road leading to the church, which is part of S.B. Cabahug St. Public utility jeepneys from Cebu City, A. S. Fortuna St. and northern towns that will transport passengers to the city will have to turn right to B. Ceniza St. from A. Del Rosario.

For the tricycles, they can only take passengers up to M. Seno St., particularly near Dr. Ignacio M. Cortes General Hospital, from P. Burgos St.

After that, they will turn right to S. B. Cabahug St. in going back to the barangays.

Antigua said they have advisedvendors not to block the sidewalks so the people can freely pass.

“Vendors are advised to just stay on S. B. Cabahug St. or not near the church,” Antigua said.

City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, earlier, announced that they are strictly prohibiting the selling of liquor within the vicinity of the City Hall and other areas where there are activities for the city’s fiesta. (FMG)