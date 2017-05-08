Strengthen family ties, priest tells parishioners

AS the Mandaue City celebrates the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker, parishioners were urged to strengthen family relationships and oppose those who don’t value human life.

This was the message of Msgr. Julito Cortes, bishop of Dumaguete City, during a concelebrated mass at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph yesterday.

The Mandaue City Government sponsored the 10 a.m. mass. City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna, Rep. Jonas Cortes (Cebu, 6th district) and the rest of the city officials were present.

In his homily, Monsignor Cortes told the people to reflect on what Joseph did for his family when he protected Mary and Jesus from harm in Egypt and moved them to a safer place in Galilee.

He said Joseph also looked for a way to raise his family with dignity by working as a carpenter.

“Mao kini ang gihimo ni Jose. Mao sad ni ang iyang panag-ingnan alang kanato, ang paglig-on sa atong kaugalingong pamilya (This is what Joseph did. This is also what he wants us to do, to strengthen the family),” Cortes said.

Cortes asked the faithful to oppose what he called the “culture of death.”

“Mosupak kita batok sa panamastamas sa kinabuhi. Mosupak kita sa mga baroganan nga kulang og respetar sa bili ug dignidad sa kinabuhi sa tawo (Let us oppose people who don’t respect the value of life),” he said.

He told the faithful to continue praying and to make Saint Joseph their guide in whatever decision the family has to make.

Yesterday, City Hall employees continued performing their duties while the City celebrated the fiesta.

“It is with joy that we once again celebrate the fiesta of our beloved Patron St. Joseph the Worker. May he continue to guide our City and bless us with his protection as he did for the child Jesus and our mother Mary. Happy Fiesta,” said Quisumbing.