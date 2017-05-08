Teen faces complaint for selling drugs | SunStar

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

POLICE arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly sold illegal drugs in Sitio Bantayan, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova.

Neil (real name withheld) yielded three small packs of suspected shabu last Saturday night.

The residents in Bantayan who saw the boy selling illegal drugs in public reported him to the police station. An anti-narcotics team rushed to the area and found him. Neil attempted to escape but failed.

A complaint for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was filed against the boy yesterday.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

