Tricycle driver dies in vehicular accident
A 56-YEAR-OLD man died after a bus hit the tricycle he was driving in Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon last Sunday afternoon.
Police identified the casualty as Amado Alvarado Bendulo, who succumbed to injuries in the head and other parts of his body.
He was rushed to a public hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
The bus driver, Allan Abingosa Ondangan, was arrested.
Investigation showed that the bus was traveling on the northbound lane.
It failed to evade the tricycle, which suddenly appeared on the national highway from a downhill road.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.
