Tricycle driver dies in vehicular accident | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Tricycle driver dies in vehicular accident

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Tricycle driver dies in vehicular accident

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 56-YEAR-OLD man died after a bus hit the tricycle he was driving in Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon last Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the casualty as Amado Alvarado Bendulo, who succumbed to injuries in the head and other parts of his body.

He was rushed to a public hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The bus driver, Allan Abingosa Ondangan, was arrested.

Investigation showed that the bus was traveling on the northbound lane.

It failed to evade the tricycle, which suddenly appeared on the national highway from a downhill road.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments