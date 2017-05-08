‘We will not be obstructionists’

ALTHOUGH it may not take long before the tables at the Cebu City Council will turn in favor of the administration, Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella said Team Rama councilors will continue to provide “check and balance.”

Labella, in an interview, said that while the majority may rule, the rights of the opposition as the new minority bloc should be respected.

“That’s the workings of democracy and we have to face it. The minority will not be obstructionists. We will uphold the principle of check and balance,” he said.

At present, the administration has eight councilors, namely, Margarita Osmeña, Sisinio Andales, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Joy Augustus Young, Alvin Arcilla, Mary Ann delos Santos, Jerry Guardo and Dave Tumulak.

Team Rama also has eight councilors: Pastor Alcover, Jose Daluz III, Eduardo Rama, Raymond Garcia, Joy Pesquera, Philip Zafra, Joel Garganera and James Anthony Cuenco.

Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella remains “independent”, although the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan already considers him as part of the group.

As to Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s plan to have the council reorganization moved earlier than the July schedule, Labella said there should be a two-thirds vote on it.

“It requires two-thirds vote because it’s already a deviation from the house rules. Unless it’s done in July, it can be done by simple majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting mayor sees no qualms about writing a resolution to authorize the sale of a three-hectare parcel of land in the South Road Properties.

Labella, a lawyer, said there is no need to contain the matter in a supplementary ordinance as what the administration insists.

“A resolution, like in many cases, is already sufficient. It does not have to be an ordinance. If the City can sell the lots at P110,000 per square meter, well and good,” he said.