3 Toledo City villages get health aid

RESIDENTS of Barangays Cabitoonan and Awihao in Toledo City, Cebu now get better services from their village health centers, which recently received new facilities and equipment from AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI).

AboitizPower constructed a health center for Cabitoonan and donated equipment to enable the facility to handle basic medical care and childbirth.

Barangay Awihao, which received a new health center last year, also got new equipment.

More than 1,000 residents of Barangays Cabitoonan, Awihao and Bato received free medical and dental services during a health mission organized by AboitizPower last December.

The three barangays host TVI’s 340-megawatt (mw) thermal power project, which is set to enter commercial operations in 2018.

Medical emergencies

Cabitoonan Barangay Captain Ophelio Dolino said that his constituents no longer need to go to the neighboring barangay during medical emergencies and to give birth because of the health center donated by AboitizPower and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.

Residents of the three barangays also received free medicines and food supplements during the medical mission that was participated in by four physicians, four dentists, four pharmacists and 15 nurses.

The health assistance to the barangays was part of the corporate social responsibility program (CSR) of Aboitiz Power Corp., the holding company of the Aboitiz group’s investments in power generation and distribution.