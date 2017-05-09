Buy-bust nets one of Lapu police's priority targets | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Buy-bust nets one of Lapu police's priority targets

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Buy-bust nets one of Lapu police's priority targets

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who is among the priority targets of police was arrested in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at dawn last Monday.

Markley “Mark Lee” Aying, of Sitio Soong I, Mactan, was caught in a buy-bust at 4:30 a.m.

The operation was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy with the supervision of Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, the City Intelligence Branch officer-in-charge.

Police seized 46 more sachets and a medium pack of shabu worth P75,638, the buy-bust money and P900 cash from Aying.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments