Buy-bust nets one of Lapu police's priority targets
A 28-YEAR-OLD man who is among the priority targets of police was arrested in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at dawn last Monday.
Markley “Mark Lee” Aying, of Sitio Soong I, Mactan, was caught in a buy-bust at 4:30 a.m.
The operation was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy with the supervision of Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, the City Intelligence Branch officer-in-charge.
Police seized 46 more sachets and a medium pack of shabu worth P75,638, the buy-bust money and P900 cash from Aying.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.
