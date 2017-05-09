Buy-bust nets one of Lapu police's priority targets

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who is among the priority targets of police was arrested in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at dawn last Monday.

Markley “Mark Lee” Aying, of Sitio Soong I, Mactan, was caught in a buy-bust at 4:30 a.m.

The operation was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy with the supervision of Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, the City Intelligence Branch officer-in-charge.

Police seized 46 more sachets and a medium pack of shabu worth P75,638, the buy-bust money and P900 cash from Aying.