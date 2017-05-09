Bzzzzz: Did Despi falsify papers for C.O.C.?

BANTAYAN, Cebu Mayor Arthur Despi already accepted his disqualification by Comelec. What he’s pushing is for Vice Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, not his rival Ian Christopher Escario (who got the second highest number of votes in the mayoral race) to take his place. Espinosa himself is reportedly questioning in court by a “quo warranto” petition Escario’s right to assume as mayor.

The disqualification is settled but people wonder if Despi did falsify the Cona (cerficate of and nomination and acceptance) which was needed for him to substitute Abag Promdi’s original candidate.

The “false” Cona was what invalidated Despi’s C.O.C. Did Abag-Promdi’s secretary-general Oscar Canton not sign the document and swear on it before a judge? Or Canton did sign it but didn’t personally appear before the judge? In the latter case, it violated the law and nullified the Cona and the COC to which it was attached.

Despi has been saying that handwriting experts could prove the signature was Canton’s. Maybe, but he still broke the rule by not having Canton appear and sign the papers before the judge. That may be the reason he’s not pushing the validity of his COC anymore.

Party affiliations

Checking on the party affiliations of the personalities involved in the dispute over the mayor’s seat in Bantayan town may shed some light on those not seen or heard on stage but must be helping Despi, Escario and/or Espinosa.

‘Goods’ on media

What has President Duterte got against the “Inquirer,” the #1 national broadsheet, and ABS-CBN, one of the two broadcast giants, in the country?

Duterte alleged in public statements that owners of the paper were able to get some government real property cheap and the network didn’t air already paid commercials during the 2016 campaign.

