Coast guard: No oil spill after vessel sank off Talisay
AN official of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cebu said they found no traces of an oil spill on the coast of Talisay City where a cargo vessel sank over the weekend.
In an interview yesterday, Cebu PCG Commander Dionilett Ampil said they conducted a survey in the coastal waters of San Roque, Cansojong and Tanke and saw no signs of an oil spil.
Operatives of the PCG’s Special Operations Group also conducted an underwater survey where the MV Fortuner sank to check its position.
Ampil said the owner of the vessel, Sam Seen Shipping Company Inc., plans to tap a firm that will salvage the vessel.
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources 7 Director Alan Poquita said that the vessel’s sinking has not affected the fishing grounds in Talisay.
With PCG installing an oil spill boom in the area, he said that any oil that could cause damage, particularly to mangroves and shellfish, is contained.
He then assured the public that the fishes caught in the waters off Talisay are not contaminated.
The MV Fortuner was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last Sunday.
All 22 crew members of the vessel survived.
MV Fortuner sank near the area where the St. Thomas Aquinas of 2GO Shipping Lines sank in 2013.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!