Coast guard: No oil spill after vessel sank off Talisay

AN official of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cebu said they found no traces of an oil spill on the coast of Talisay City where a cargo vessel sank over the weekend.

In an interview yesterday, Cebu PCG Commander Dionilett Ampil said they conducted a survey in the coastal waters of San Roque, Cansojong and Tanke and saw no signs of an oil spil.

Operatives of the PCG’s Special Operations Group also conducted an underwater survey where the MV Fortuner sank to check its position.

Ampil said the owner of the vessel, Sam Seen Shipping Company Inc., plans to tap a firm that will salvage the vessel.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources 7 Director Alan Poquita said that the vessel’s sinking has not affected the fishing grounds in Talisay.

With PCG installing an oil spill boom in the area, he said that any oil that could cause damage, particularly to mangroves and shellfish, is contained.

He then assured the public that the fishes caught in the waters off Talisay are not contaminated.

The MV Fortuner was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last Sunday.

All 22 crew members of the vessel survived.

MV Fortuner sank near the area where the St. Thomas Aquinas of 2GO Shipping Lines sank in 2013.