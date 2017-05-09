Escario proclaimed mayor of Bantayan

BANTAYAN, Cebu has a new mayor with the proclamation and oath-taking of Ian Christopher Escario as the new chief executive, replacing Mayor Arthur Despi yesterday.

The Special Municipal Board of Canvassers (BOC) appointed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila proclaimed Escario as the duly elected mayor of Bantayan at 10:45 a.m.

Delayed

Escario said the proclamation was supposed to be at 10 a.m. but it was delayed because Despi’s lawyers argued that they had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO) last May 3.

The special BOC composed of Atty. Abegail Justine Cuaresma-Lilagan as chairperson, Atty. Junrex Lediangco as vice chair, and Director Ester Villafor-Roxas deliberated on the matter for seven minutes.

The BOC decided to proclaim Escario because Despi’s lawyers failed to submit the TRO.

Escario said he took his oath of office at 11 a.m. before Justice Andres Reyes, the presiding justice of the Court of Appeals (CA) in Manila.

Escario said that they will coordinate with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) central office so it can order DILG 7 Director Rene Burdeos to officially install him as mayor. They will also present the documents to Comelec.

Escario said that he implemented several projects in Bantayan when he was mayor and these were inaugurated by Despi.

Advice

Interviewed over TV Patrol Central Visayas, Escario said he will wait for the DILG to implement the Comelec order.

“Wa man ta magdali (I’m not in a hurry). It will be up to DILG,” he said.

Once he assumes office, Escario will meet with department heads so he can be updated of the town’s activities and ongoing programs.

“I will consult the department heads, as I haven’t been updated of what’s been going on in the local government. It’s been a long time since I have visited the town hall,” Escario said.

His message to Despi: “Naa na ma’y decision, iya na lang respetahan kay basin mapun-an pa unya iyang kaso (He might as well respect the decision otherwise me might face more cases).”