Guardo attends BOPK caucus

WHILE waiting for the order allowing him to return to work, suspended Councilor Jerry Guardo attended the caucus of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) councilors yesterday.

It was the first time that he joined the caucus with BOPK, more than a month after he left Team Rama.

Guardo said he was invited by the group to attend the caucus, which was held at the office of Councilor Margarita Osmeña, before the council’s regular session yesterday.

“I attended the caucus just to keep myself updated on what’s happening in the session,” he said.

Even if he is suspended, Guardo said his suspension only prohibits him from attending official functions, which don’t include meetings with BOPK councilors, including the caucus.

Guardo said he is waiting for the Department of Interior and Local Government to release a resolution lifting his suspension after he paid the P69,132 fine recommended by the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas for his three-month suspension in relation to his previous position as Sambag 1 barangay captain.

Asked if there were talks about a reorganization in the City Council, Guardo said BOPK has yet to discuss it.

For her part, Osmeña said the caucus was done to discuss the items in the agenda before the regular session yesterday.

But she confirmed that they have plans to push the reorganization of the committee chairmanships in the Council.

“That’s given. We really want to reorganize. But as far as the details are concerned, we didn’t talk about it yet because Guardo has not reported yet in the Council. There’s enough time for that,” Osmeña told SunStar Cebu.