Info from mobile phones shows terrorist plots, videos

CELLULAR phones recovered from suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in Bohol revealed plots of bombing, kidnapping and rescue, as well as more than 100 videos and songs of ISIS teachings and executions.

These information were discovered after the conversations, which were in Tausug, from at least three phones were interpreted. The mobile phone included the one confiscated from Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 Chief Royina Garma said her office uncovered the information by interpreting the conversations between an ASG member and the party of Nobleza and her husband Renierlo “Kudri” Dongon, a bomb expert who allegedly has links to leaders of terrorist groups.

“There were text messages that highlighted why they failed their mission in Bohol. It was a miscommunication on their part because there was a strong possibility that they’re planning a kidnapping but they missed the location where they were supposed to dock their pump boats because they were unfamiliar with the terrain in Bohol,” said Garma.

The text messages were sent by an ASG member to Nobleza.

A portion of the conversation included the ASG asking for Nobleza’s advice on whether they should ask locals for directions.

“Wag (Don’t),” Garma quoted the police official’s response.

Among the videos recovered include those of children being taught hand-to-hand combat and gun accuracy, Syrian military officials being executed and other terroristic activities.

Since the test messages were in Tausug, Garma said, the CIDG 7 tapped the Muslim Affairs Office to help interpret the information.

“We were very sensitive on the usage of every word. Because you must interpret it for what it is, stripped of your own opinion,” Garma said.

There was one conversation that alarmed the authorities.

“It basically said, ’Just tell us when you are near so that we will put it,’ as for that ‘it’ they were talking about, we don’t know. It can be anything, it can be a bomb to act as diversion so that they can exit,” she said.

Garma said that Nobleza and Dongon were in Bohol to rescue a 17-year-old Said Santos, a bomb expert and believed to be Basilan royalty. Nobleza’s group, however, was arrested.

The phone of Saad Samad Kiram, who was killed when he allegedly attempted to escape from the authorities in Cortes, was also forwarded to the forensics team for analysis.

Judging from the recovered evidence, Garma said that Nobleza “coddled” the ASG.