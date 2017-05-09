Slain brgy. chief to be laid to rest in Sogod today

THE late Mantuyong Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan will be laid to rest in Sogod town today.

From his residence, his wake was transferred to the Mantuyong Barangay Hall before his burial.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing said they need to decide who will sit as the new village leader within the week.

“We will make sure that there is no interruption of services in the barangay. If need be, the City will assist the incoming punong barangay to make sure that no interruption of services will be experienced in Barangay Mantuyong,” he said.