SM job fair serves 900 applicants

OVER 900 applicants availed themselves of the Labor Day Jobs Fair organized by the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu on May 1.

SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), along with other partners, signed a memorandum of agreement for the annual Labor Day event.

Now on its 10th year, SM malls nationwide have remained steadfast on its commitment to be the catalyst for community development, as they also aim to salute the new graduates and to help many qualified jobseekers find their jobs.

The job fair in SM City Cebu attracted over 50 companies, mostly tenants and affiliates of SM Supermalls, with 3,545 vacancies.

A total of 24 applicants were hired on-the-spot by different participating companies.

Melanie Ng, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., highlighted the importance of giving employment opportunities to Cebuanos. She also lauded SM City Cebu’s advocacy in providing jobs to the growing Cebuano workforce.

Maria Teresa Mempin, assistant mall manager of SM City Cebu, said in her welcome remarks that the job fair was only one of the many ways SM Supermalls can do its share for the community, participated in by both public and private sectors to build a nation by providing employment to the people.

Dole 7 Director Elias Cayanong and Nancy Abad of Dole 7’s Technical Support Services Division attended the event.