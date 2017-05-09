Translation: Beyond Basic seminar held

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Cebuano Studies Center, in cooperation with the National Commission on Culture and Arts Speakers Bureau and Inotherwords Inc., recently conducted a workshop, Translation: Beyond Basics II, for aspiring translators.

Translation: Beyond Basics II aims to capacitate its participants in the applied skill of translation to enable them to publish translated projects.

The speakers were translation studies practitioners and experts, namely, Dr. Ralph Semino-Galan of the University of Santo Tomas, Dr. Erlinda Kintanar-Alburo of USC, Lamberto Ceballos of SunStar SuperBalita, and Dr. Madrileña de la Cerna of the University of the Philippines.

Dr. Hope Sabanpan-Yu was the workshop director.

The fellows for the workshop were Anne Katherine Aguilar, Hannah Marie Aranas, Genesis Bedio, Czarina May Brigoli, Julius Cesar Cudera, Joanalyn Gabales, Niño Augustine Loyola, Trizer Dale Mansueto, Raphael Dean Polinar and Francis Luis Torres.