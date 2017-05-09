This year’s Kabilin to focus on few important sites

THIS year’s 11th Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK), or Night of Heritage, on May 26 will showcase more activities that are fun and relaxing, said its organizers.

Florencio Moreño, curator of Gorordo Museum, a Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.-owned museum, said, “This year we have a very exciting event, the Heritage Hunt. It’s a partnership with Kool Adventure Camp. There will be 10 sites, each of which will have a set of challenges,” Moreño said.

In the GSK Heritage Hunt, participants will have to complete the challenges within four hours.

The activity is in its first year with Gabii sa Kabilin.

The 11th Gabii sa Kabilin will showcase 27 museums and heritage sites located in four key cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-lapu and Talisay.

Last year, there were 41 participating sites. But Moreño said that this year they focus on a few unique sites that offer the best cultural characteristics of Cebu.

But despite the shorter list of sites this year, three museums will join this year’s GSK: the Democrito T. Mendoza Museum, the Museum of Bicycling, and the Museum of Heritage and Folk Art, all in Cebu City.

A ticket costs P150 and will provide the ticket holder entry to all 27 participating sites.

Children below seven years old will have free admission. The organizers will also offer free tartanilla and GSK bus rides.

In the following years, the Gabii sa Kabilin will be extended to one week instead of only a day.

This is following the ordinance passed by the City Council, Ordinance No. 2474, which declares the last week of May as Gabii sa Kabilin Week.

This year’s Gabii sa Kabilin will also mark the four-year preparation of the 500th anniversary of Magellan’s arrival in Cebu in 1521. The celebration will be hosted by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. Kate F. Parilla, CNU Intern