2 teen drug suspects, 3 others nabbed in Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City

TWO teenage drug suspects and three others were arrested for selling illegal drugs, Wednesday morning, May 10, inside a motel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspects were identified as Mercy Mancera, 18, a high school student; Yves Berdin, 18; Romeo Dutallas, 21; Honeylyn Zoilo, 20; and Jay Montebon, 29.

Two separate rooms were used by the suspects in their illegal drugs activities.

An almost P200,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized from the suspects. (SunStar Cebu)