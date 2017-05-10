Ballots to be brought to Manila

THE ballot boxes from 168 precincts involved in the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama against Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be transported to Manila on Sunday.

Provincial Election Officer Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano said that the ballots will be accompanied by four police escorts and representatives from both camps.

He said the ballots were supposed to be ferried to the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) warehouse yesterday, but they moved it since the shipping line they contracted doesn’t have a scheduled trip to Manila.

“But this will not cause any delay because we are also still finalizing the minutes of the inventory we had in the past week,” he said.

The ballots will be subjected to a cross-inventory in Comelec Manila before the conduct of a manual recount.