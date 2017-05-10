‘Big-time’ drug pusher arrested in Cebu City

A SUSPECTED big-time drug pusher was arrested Wednesday afternoon, May 10, inside a hotel in downtown Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Tampus, 30, who was a high-value target.

Tampus yielded 30 grams of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as “shabu,” worth P480,000.

Tampus’ location was traced after a week-long surveillance. He reportedly rented a room in the hotel for P1,200 per day in the past two months. (SunStar Cebu)