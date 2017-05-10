‘Big-time’ drug pusher arrested in Cebu City
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
A SUSPECTED big-time drug pusher was arrested Wednesday afternoon, May 10, inside a hotel in downtown Cebu City.
The suspect was identified as Anthony Tampus, 30, who was a high-value target.
Tampus yielded 30 grams of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as “shabu,” worth P480,000.
Tampus’ location was traced after a week-long surveillance. He reportedly rented a room in the hotel for P1,200 per day in the past two months. (SunStar Cebu)
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!