Bogo to give relocation for PWDs

THE City of Bogo signed a memorandum of agreement with Resources for the Blind Inc. to provide free housing units to persons with disabilities (PWD).

This is part of a relocation site project on a 1,560-sq.m. lot in Barangay Cayang to give homes to people with disability.

Construction will commence this year and will take in 10 months.

The buildings of 26 duplex type shelters (56 shelter units) are funded by the Resources for the Blind Inc.

The homeowners’ association will identify the qualified beneficiaries who do not own houses elsewhere.

The City Government will also provide a four-meter-wide paved access road from the main road to the site and main line for electricity and water system. Airland Sala, CNU Intern