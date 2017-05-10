Bogo to give relocation for PWDs
THE City of Bogo signed a memorandum of agreement with Resources for the Blind Inc. to provide free housing units to persons with disabilities (PWD).
This is part of a relocation site project on a 1,560-sq.m. lot in Barangay Cayang to give homes to people with disability.
Construction will commence this year and will take in 10 months.
The buildings of 26 duplex type shelters (56 shelter units) are funded by the Resources for the Blind Inc.
The homeowners’ association will identify the qualified beneficiaries who do not own houses elsewhere.
The City Government will also provide a four-meter-wide paved access road from the main road to the site and main line for electricity and water system. Airland Sala, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!