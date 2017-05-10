Bogo to give relocation for PWDs | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Bogo to give relocation for PWDs

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Bogo to give relocation for PWDs

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

THE City of Bogo signed a memorandum of agreement with Resources for the Blind Inc. to provide free housing units to persons with disabilities (PWD).

This is part of a relocation site project on a 1,560-sq.m. lot in Barangay Cayang to give homes to people with disability.

Construction will commence this year and will take in 10 months.

The buildings of 26 duplex type shelters (56 shelter units) are funded by the Resources for the Blind Inc.

The homeowners’ association will identify the qualified beneficiaries who do not own houses elsewhere.

The City Government will also provide a four-meter-wide paved access road from the main road to the site and main line for electricity and water system. Airland Sala, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments