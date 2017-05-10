Bzzzzz: Would Ritchie’s job end Tomas-Dino feud?

RICHARD “Ritchie” Osmeña, a former Cebu City councilor, took his oath as Region 6 director of Land Transportation Franchising & Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last May 5, finally clarifying what had been talked about as early as last November.

Well, Ritchie is not with LTFRB 7 but in LTFRB 6. When the news broke out, a broadcaster said (1) the job was secured by Ritchie’s brother-in-law, Presidential Asst. Michael Lloyd Dino and (2) that could be the start of reconciliation between Michael Lloyd and Tomas.

The first is true. Dino’s brother Allan is husband of Ritchie’s sister and Dino is the link to the appointing power. Dino was present when Ritchie took his oath in Bacolod City.

The second may not happen. Ritchie’s brother Renato Jr. (“Junjun”) ran under Team Rama in 2016 despite the reported invitation of Mayor Tomas Osmeña for Junjun to join the BOPK slate. Ritchie himself, with three other councilors, defected in August 2014 to Team Rama.

Blood lines

Ritchie and Junjun are sons of the late Renato Osmeña, the former Cebu City vice mayor. Renato’s father Edilberto was a brother of Sergio Osmeña Jr., Tomas’s and Serge’s pa. See how closely related they are? But Tomas is feuding with Dino who got the LFTRB post for Ritchie. Would that set off some wheel of reconciliation between Dino and Tomas? You wouldn’t bet on that.

Killings denied

Sen. Allan Peter Cayetano, who heads the Philippine panel defending in Geneva the allegation of extrajudicial killings in the country at the United Nations Periodic Review on human rights, had one principal defense: denial.

He rejected outright the reports on death tolls and dismissed “statistical evidence and documented accounts” of the rise in killings (more than 7,000 people killed since July, “mostly urban poor Filipinos.”

Cayetano’s presentation is shot down by a strong perception in countries outside the Philippines, which has been created by independent media reports and President Duterte’s own pronouncements heard round the world.

