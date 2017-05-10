Davide agrees with plan to arm barangay captains

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III said he agrees with the plan to arm village chiefs in Cebu Province.

This, following the plan of Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing to arm barangay captains following the murder of Barangay Mantuyong Chief Antonino Maquilan.

Davide told reporters that he supports the plan to arm village chiefs as they are often involved in risky situations, especially now that the national government is strengthening its campaign against illegal drugs.

He believes that a firearm in the possession of a village official could serve as personal protection against those who want to cause harm.

But Davide clarified that he agrees to arm village chiefs only if they are able to secure licenses and other requirements to carry firearms.

Davide said he does not want to see a village chief use his firearm to abuse others.

He also does not agree to arm barangay tanods, even though they are considered as “front-liners” in combating criminality in the village level.

Davide urged barangay tanods and volunteers of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) to further strengthen their intelligence capabilities and immediately alert police of any suspicious persons in their midst.