DENR to see if boat killed corals

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 plans to conduct an inventory of corals that may have been damaged by the sinking of MV Fortuner in Lauis Ledge in Talisay City last Sunday.

Ed Llamedo, DENR 7 spokesperson, told SunStar Cebu said that while the results of the water sampling conducted by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) have yet to be released, the DENR’s Conservation and Development Division will conduct an underwater survey to determine if there are corals damaged by MV Fortuner’s sinking.

Llamedo said they want to know the extent of damage on the coral cover of Lauis Ledge.

“Considering MV Fortuner’s gross tonnage and cargo, there is a possibility that it damaged corals when it sank,” Llamedo said.

The vessel, which was around 1,400 gross tons, was carrying metal billets just before it sank in Talisay City.

If DENR is able to assess the damage done, the owner of MV Fortuner could be liable to pay off penalties for damaging corals, Llamedo added.

The MV Fortuner was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last Sunday.

All 22 crew members of the vessel survived.