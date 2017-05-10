DOH 7, partners launch 3-day summer camp for children with diabetes

TO help curb juvenile diabetes, the Department of Health (DOH) 7, together with Insulin for Life Australia and Global and Sweet Alert Society Inc., yesterday launched a three-day summer camp for children with type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Ruben Siapno, DOH 7 assistant regional director, said the activity will help children with diabetes interact with others and to better understand themselves.

“This one is like a support group where they (diabetic children) get to build their confidence because they are with people who are also like them, so they can relate better. And this makes them feel important,” said Siapno.

The Juvenile Diabetes Summer Camp will last until Friday, May 12, with 15 participants from Central Visayas. The youngest participant is nine-year-old.

The summer camp includes lectures on how to check blood sugar and inject insulin, and other activities like aquatic exercises and a fellowship.

“It is important for these kids to know that there is hope even with diabetes. It is important for them to know that they are loved and cared for,” said Armi Garcia, Russian Federation honorary consul and head of Sweet Alert Society.

Dr. Marian K. Dinopol, head of Diabetes Clinic at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), said that the trend of juvenile diabetes in the region is increasing.

The DOH 7 has been allocating an annual budget for the camp. This year, the agency allotted P150,000 for the summer activity.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes mellitus in people under 20 years old, and it is rather hereditary than caused by lifestyle. Kate F. Parilla, CNU Intern