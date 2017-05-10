Lapu to hire 4K students for work

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has set aside P13 million for the students who will avail themselves of its summer job program this month.

More than 4,000 students, who will be given P300 daily allowance, are expected to benefit from the program.

In a press conference yesterday, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Paz Radaza said that the summer job program will start on Monday and will last for 10 days.

“We told the barangay officials to monitor the students to make sure that they do their tasks properly because it will be a waste of money if they won’t do their jobs well,” she said.

Radaza said those who want to avail of the program should be 18 to 35 years old and a student in junior or senior high school.

Applicants must submit several requirements to their village officials, including a certification from the Department of Education and the barangay.

For those who are studying under the Alternative Learning System, they will only have to secure a certification from the barangay.

Brigada Eskwela

“The main reason for this (program) is that we want the students to have an allowance when classes start,” the mayor said.

Students will start working during the opening of the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela on Monday.

They are tasked to clean, repair and repaint the classrooms in their schools.

After the Brigada Eskwela, the students will clean the barangays and the coastal areas.

The City’s summer job program, which was initiated by the Department of Labor and Employment, is being offered annually.