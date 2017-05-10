MCPO releases facial sketch of village chief’s gunman

EXACTLY a week after the killing of Mantuyong Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) yesterday released the facial composite of the gunman.

Senior Insp. Janelito Marquez, chief of the Mandaue Police Station 1, said that witnesses saw the face of the gunman after the helmet he was wearing fell while he and his cohort sped off on their motorcycle on B. Ceniza St. where the shooting happened.

“Nailhan ra ni siya nga alyas June (The gunman was only known as June),” said Marquez.

Based on the computerized facial composite shown by the MCPO, the suspect has a medium build, is about 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” tall, has a fair complexion and is about 40 to 45 years old.

Marquez said that the gunman is not from Mandaue but he is still in Cebu.

The gunman was also believed to be the same person who sent extortion messages to Maquilan.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said that the illustration of the gunman was already shown to him by the police during a case conference in MCPO last Tuesday.

Yesterday, Maquilan was buried in Sogod town.

First Barangay Councilor Juanito Urot Jr. is expected to assume the post as the new barangay captain.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, director of MCPO, asked the public to immediately call the police if they know or have seen the suspect through the police hotline 344-1200 and mobile numbers 0928-8907047, 0932-6400236 and 0917-5909396.

Quisumbing has offered a cash reward of P200,000 to anyone who could provide information that will lead to the arrest of the gunman and his cohort.

Maquilan died due to cardiac arrest, after he was shot by two persons who were on a motorcycle near his eatery last May 3.