More ASG tipsters get cash reward | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

More ASG tipsters get cash reward

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

More ASG tipsters get cash reward

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

GOVERNMENT officials yesterday gave the P1.1-million reward to the tipsters who informed the military about the presence of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member Saad Samad Kiram in Barangay Tan-awan, Tubigon, Bohol.

The reward from President Rodrigo Duterte and Bohol Provincial Government was given to more than one informant in Camp Lino Chatto in Tubigon, radio dyTR reported.

Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto, Tubigon Mayor William Jao, Clarin Mayor Allen Piezas, Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy and Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Batallion Commander Jon Aying witnessed the turnover.

Kiram was caught at 7 a.m. last May 4.

On the following day, at 4:30 a.m., he was killed by the police after he allegedly tried to escape while he was being transported to the Bohol District Jail in Tagbilaran City.

The Commision on Human Rights in Central Visayas is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Kiram.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments