Mother and son, 2 others caught in drug ops

POLICE arrested a 65-year-old woman and her son in a buy-bust in Barangay Yati, Liloan last Tuesday.

Estelita Torregosa and Junny, 44, yielded 0.48 grams of suspected shabu worth P5,664.

The arrest took place in their home after they transacted with a police officer pretending to be a customer.

On the same day, another buy-bust led to the arrest of two suspected drug pushers who yielded P150,000 worth of illegal drugs in Sitio Looc, Barangay Bato, Toledo City.

Police identified the suspects as Mark Joseph Silapay, 27, and Charmagne Agraviador, 32.