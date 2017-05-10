Motor parts store raided for fake product
A MOTOR parts store was raided for allegedly selling fake motorcycle seat pads past noon Wednesday, May 10, in Plaridel Extension, Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.
Police arrested the store’s sales manager, Jerome Ang, and seized 239 fake motorcycle seat pads worth P11,233 from Li Fu Motorcycle Parts and Accessories.
A fake seat pad's retail price is P110, while the original costs P400.
The store allegedly copies MS Motosuit merchandise owned by Lou Ornopia, who discovered the illegal activity when he passed by the motor parts store last week.
Ornopia said his business is hurt by the fake products.
Ang and the store’s owner will be charged with copyright infringement. (SunStar Cebu)
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!