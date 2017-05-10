Motor parts store raided for fake product in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A MOTOR parts store was raided for allegedly selling fake motorcycle seat pads past noon Wednesday, May 10, in Plaridel Extension, Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

Police arrested the store’s sales manager, Jerome Ang, and seized 239 fake motorcycle seat pads worth P11,233 from Li Fu Motorcycle Parts and Accessories.

A fake seat pad's retail price is P110, while the original costs P400.

The store allegedly copies MS Motosuit merchandise owned by Lou Ornopia, who discovered the illegal activity when he passed by the motor parts store last week.

Ornopia said his business is hurt by the fake products.

Ang and the store’s owner will be charged with copyright infringement. (SunStar Cebu)

