PAL suspends Cebu-Los Angeles service

THE Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced Monday, May 8, that it will "temporarily suspend" its Cebu-Los Angeles service effective May 30.

In its advisory, the airline company said "the suspension of the Cebu-Los Angeles service is being carried out as PAL rationalizes capacity on the route."

"PAL is seeking the kind understanding of affected passengers as the airline implements these operational adjustments," it said.

PAL said passengers with tickets of the Cebu-Los Angeles flights dated May 30 and onwards may re-route and/or rebook their flights to Cebu-Manila-Los Angeles flights.

Those with Los Angeles-Cebu flights may re-route and/or rebok their flights to Los Angeles-Manila-Cebu.

The company added that it can also refund the cost of tickets of those affected passengers.

"Affected passengers are advised to avail [themselves] of any of these options within 30 days from original flight dates, with rebooking/refunding charges waived," PAL said.

It said it will "communicate with affected passengers via email notification and call-out."

For more information, passengers may call PAL Hotline (02) 855- 8888 or the Cebu Calling Number (032) 340 -0191, log on to www.philippineairlines.com, or visit the nearest PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent. (SunStar Philippines)