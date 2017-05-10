Police arrest 2 men for swindling gas station
POLICE arrested two men who allegedly swindled 100 liters of gasoline and 100 liters of diesel worth P7,300 from a Shell Gasoline Station in Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion, on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
The team, led by Consolacion Police Chief Roderick Gonzales, caught Rolly Salo Mahilum, 40, and Rosalio Brigoli Otadoy Jr., 44.
Their alleged boss, Dondon Wagas, was not caught.
Shell station representative Relcen Padilla reported to the police that Mahilum and Otadoy arrived on a multicab, which carried 11 plastic containers.
They requested her to fill in the containers with gasoline and diesel using a fictitious purchase order from Kid Kelly Maglasang of San Narciso Builders Corp. without his consent.
Padilla then contacted Maglasang, who said he had no idea of the transaction.
Gonzales then pursued the suspects. With the guide of Padilla, the police saw and arrested the suspects near the gasoline station.
Suspects said they run errands for Wagas, a former employee of San Narciso Builders Corp.
The suspects previously took about P35,163.66 worth of gasoline and diesel from the gasoline station using the same modus. (SunStar Cebu)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.
