Suspect’s plan to go out of the country opposed

THE prosecution in the criminal cases against Cebuano road rage suspect David Lim Jr. has opposed the latter’s move to travel abroad.

Mundlyn Misal-Martin, the lawyer of Ephraim Nuñal, asked Regional Trial Court Judge Alexander Acosta to deny Lim’s motion to allow him to join his family for a week-long cruise.

“Taking into account the accused’s power, money and influence will show his capacity to stay abroad for good,” read Nuñal’s pleading.

Lim, through his lawyers Gilbert Viloria and Conrado Sarmiento Jr., told the court he wants to go abroad from May 26 to June 2.

Lim and his family booked a cruise to Alaska, United States and Vancouver, Canada with the Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Lim wants to “travel and spend time with his family in these difficult times when he is facing unwarranted accusations, denunciations and even bullying,” the pleading reads.

Lim is facing criminal cases in court for shooting and wounding Nuñal, a nurse, last March 19.

Lim was detained but was freed after posting bail.

The bail amounted to P24,000 for the frustrated homicide case and P120,000 for the illegal possession of ammunition case.

Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 is trying Lim’s frustrated homicide case while Acosta is handling the possession of illegal ammunition case.

In opposing Lim’s pleading, the prosecution said that Lim would be “beyond the reach of the courts” if he would be allowed to travel abroad.

Since the accused is yet to be arraigned, the prosecution suspected Lim’s intentions to travel outside the country.

“With his money and influence, it is possible that he is never going back to the country and face the allegations (against him),” they said.

The prosecution believes that the accused has “no compelling reason” to travel abroad.

They asked the court to deny Lim’s motion for his failure to justify the urgency of the matter.