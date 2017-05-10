Tumulak wants security agency sued | SunStar

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
Rona Joyce T. Fernandez

ACTING Cebu City Vice Mayor Dave Tumulak wants the Cebu City Police Office to file criminal cases against the agency of the security guard who shot dead a businessman last week.

Tumulak said the security agency should be sued for obstruction of justice for failing to turn over to authorities the firearm that the assailant reportedly used to kill Michael Malacca, a native of Dipolog City.

“The gun is an evidence.

This (attack) should also serve as an eye-opener to all security agencies to thoroughly evaluate their applicants before hiring them,” he said.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.

