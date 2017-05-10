Village official nabbed in Ronda, Cebu

A VILLAGE official was arrested in a raid by the operatives of Cebu Provincial Police Office in Barangay Tupas, Ronda town, Cebu on Wednesday morning, May 10.

Tupas Barangay Captain Eugene Miñoza, 38, who yielded several firearms, bullets, packs of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu.”

The raid was authorized by a search warrant issued by Danao City Regional Trial Court Judge Jerry Dicdican, and was implemented around 5:40 a.m. (SunStar Cebu)