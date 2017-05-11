24 positive in drug test

AS the Mandaue City Government continued their fight against workers involved in illegal drugs, 24 City Hall employees more tested positive in a surprise drug test yesterday.

It was the second drug examination conducted by the City Health Office in coordination with the Department of Health for two consecutive days.

There were 15 personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), three from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and six from other offices and Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) who were found positive of illegal drug use.

City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing expressed that they will continue doing this until all departments will be scheduled for a drug test.

There are more than 2,400 employees in City Hall.

Yesterday, City Administrator Danilo Almendras said there were 388 workers who were asked to come to the City Session Hall in the morning.

These employees were from the different offices, like Public Information Office, Quality Management System, City Administrator’s Office, among others, which are under the City Mayor’s Office, and the SP.

Six were tested positive.

In the afternoon, 248 workers of Team and 68 personnel of DRRMO were told to attend an event in the City Sports and Cultural Complex. They eventually underwent a drug test.

So far, the City now has a total of 56 employees from different department and offices that were found positive of illegal drug use.

Quisumbing said Barangay Banilad also requested that their barangay workers be made to undergo drug examination.

“We really appreciate the effort of Barangay Banilad to volunteer so naapil sila sa drug testing. I think seven were tested positive,” he said.

Earlier, the mayor said job-order workers who are found positive must choose whether they will resign immediately or submit themselves to a confirmatory test at their own expense.

However, if the employee will still be tested positive in the confirmatory test, he/she will be finally dismissed from his/her job.